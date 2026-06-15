How Elon Musk's trillionaire status dwarfs Kenya's Sh4.82tr budget

On Friday morning, Kenyans woke up contemplating the sobering realities of the national budget estimates presented by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in Parliament the previous day. His delivery was more than a speech; it was a policy statement that will directly shape the price of food, fuel, and the financing of public services such as healthcare, education, and roads in the coming year.
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