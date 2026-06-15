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Birthright auction: How foreigners obtain Kenyan IDs, passports at only Sh15,000

By Francis Ontomwa | Jun. 15, 2026
Rogue officials within the Immigration Department and the National Registration Bureau facilitate the issuance of IDs and passports. [File, Standard]

Kenya could be staring at one of the most serious national security threats in recent history as foreigners obtain Kenyan identity cards and passports through rogue networks operating both in and out of the government.

For weeks, The Standard infiltrated the dangerous networks and uncovered how rogue officials within the Immigration Department and the National Registration Bureau facilitate this dubious syndicate, allowing nationals from countries such as Somalia, Ethiopia, Burundi and Uganda to acquire Kenyan identity documents without proper vetting, scrutiny or verification, driven by bribery and corruption.

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Related Topics

National Security Threats Passport Scandals Rogue Immigration Officials Passports and IDs on Sale
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