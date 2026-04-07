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Iran reports strikes on bridges, key highway and railway

By AFP | Apr. 7, 2026
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Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the village of Arnoun in southern Lebanon as seen from nearby Marjeyoun (Marjayoun) on April 7, 2026. [AFP]

Iranian officials reported damage to at least two bridges, railway infrastructure and a key highway on Tuesday as part of a wave of deadly US-Israeli airstrikes on infrastructure targets.

A bridge near the holy city of Qom and another carrying a railway line in the central city of Kashan were struck, according to regional officials quoted by state media.

Two people were killed and three were injured in Kashan, senior regional security official Akbar Salehi said, according to Iran's IRNA news agency.

A key highway in northern Iran connecting the main northern city of Tabriz with Tehran via Zanjan was also closed after a hit around 90 kilometres (55 miles) outside of Tabriz, an official told IRNA.

A Telegram channel of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the strike hit an overpass bridge.

The Mizan news agency also reported a strike on railway tracks in Karaj, outside Tehran, with images showing Red Crescent rescuers carrying an injured man on a stretcher.

All trains were cancelled to and from Iran's second city of Mashhad on Tuesday following a warning from Israel against using the railways.

According to the ISNA news agency, there was a power outage in parts of the cities of Karaj and Fardis outside Tehran after power transmission lines and a power substation were knocked out of service by airstrikes.

As reports of the damage emerged from Iran, the Israeli military said it had completed a broad wave of strikes targeting "infrastructure sites", without providing details of what the sites were.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to target Iranian infrastructure unless Tehran agreed a deal to end the war on Tuesday, saying he was "considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil".

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Iran-Israel war US-Iran War Threats Iran US President Donald Trump
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