Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall
AFRICA
By Reuters
| Mar 18th 2022 | 1 min read
The wearing of masks in public in Namibia and negative PCR tests for vaccinated visitors are no longer required, President Hage Geingob said on Tuesday, as active COVID-19 cases fall to just a couple of hundred.
Infections peaked at more than 30,000 per month in June 2021 but the southern African country has averaged 14 cases per day during the last seven days, with the total active cases at 222.
"Wearing of masks in public places is no longer mandatory," Geingob said in a televised briefing.
People in closed spaces such as on public transport or in indoor public meetings were however encouraged to wear masks.
KEEP READING
Fully vaccinated travellers to Namibia are also no longer required to produce negative PCR test results.
Travellers to the country, famed for its stark desert-meets-ocean-landscape and safari drives, are now only allowed to produce a valid vaccination card at points of entry.
Visitor numbers are currently at a third of pre-pandemic levels, according to Geingob.
Only 21.4% of Namibia's eligible population of 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.
The recommended population coverage to achieve national herd immunity is 60%.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Mali to suspend French broadcasters France 24 and RFIRussia's presence in the desert nation has exacerbated tensions.
Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow, Biden to talk to XiWestern sources, Ukrainian officials say Russia's assault has faltered since its troops' invasion, further dashing its expectations of a swift victory
MOST READ
Guard who helped Uhuru flout security protocol at State House
RIFT VALLEY
- Kanze Dena refutes Moses Kuria’s claim on Mt. Kenya MPs’ State House meeting
NATIONAL
- My brother was lured to death on his way to pick Sh23m, man tells court
COAST
- Why there’ll be regular disruption of your TV signal in next 7 days
NATIONAL
- I am ready for any consequences, Senator Wamatangi says
POLITICS
- Attempted robbery at steel factory in Kisumu goes wrong
NYANZA