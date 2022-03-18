× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 18th 2022 | 1 min read

President of Namibia Hage Gottfried Geingob speaks at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. [Reuters, Julien de Rosa]

The wearing of masks in public in Namibia and negative PCR tests for vaccinated visitors are no longer required, President Hage Geingob said on Tuesday, as active COVID-19 cases fall to just a couple of hundred.

Infections peaked at more than 30,000 per month in June 2021 but the southern African country has averaged 14 cases per day during the last seven days, with the total active cases at 222.

"Wearing of masks in public places is no longer mandatory," Geingob said in a televised briefing.

People in closed spaces such as on public transport or in indoor public meetings were however encouraged to wear masks.

Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. [Reuters, Marko Djurica]

Fully vaccinated travellers to Namibia are also no longer required to produce negative PCR test results.

Travellers to the country, famed for its stark desert-meets-ocean-landscape and safari drives, are now only allowed to produce a valid vaccination card at points of entry.

Visitor numbers are currently at a third of pre-pandemic levels, according to Geingob.

Only 21.4% of Namibia's eligible population of 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The recommended population coverage to achieve national herd immunity is 60%.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

