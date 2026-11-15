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The Standard

Police investigate death in love triangle

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 15, 2026
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Detectives are pursuing several suspects in allegedly death. [File]

In Trans Nzoia County, detectives are pursuing a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man to death after he confronted him over his missing wife.

The deceased, identified as Evans Kibor Kipchumba, was killed at Laini Moja Village in Chepsiro Division, Trans Nzoia East Sub-County, on the night of November 13.

According to police, Kipchumba arrived home at approximately 9.30pm and discovered that his wife of one year was missing. He reportedly began searching for her before locating her locked inside a house belonging to another man.

A confrontation reportedly ensued, during which the suspect allegedly attacked Kipchumba with a sharp object, cutting him on the left side of the neck before fleeing alongside the woman.

Officers who visited the scene found the deceased lying face down on a bench outside the suspect's one-roomed house.

His body was transferred to Cherengany Nursing Home Mortuary pending a postmortem examination as detectives pursue the suspect.

Meanwhile, police in Nakuru are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man who allegedly succumbed to injuries sustained after being assaulted by security guards at a farm in Bahati.

Isaac Macharia reportedly sustained the injuries approximately three weeks ago while collecting leftover harvested maize at a farm in Bahati, Nakuru North Sub-County.

He was taken to Bahati Sub-County Hospital on November 10 before being referred to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. He died on November 13 while undergoing treatment.

Elsewhere in Nakuru, the body of 32-year-old Joseph Ndungu Mbuthia, who had been missing since November 6, was discovered floating in Gituro Dam in Kinamba Location, Naivasha Sub-County.

Police said the body, recovered at around 4pm on November 13, had no visible physical injuries. It was transferred to Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

In Kiambu County, police have launched investigations into violent confrontations involving rival groups claiming ownership of a contested 300-acre parcel of land.

The dispute has reportedly involved conflicting court orders, allegations of hired gangs and attempts to forcefully evict people occupying or working on the property.

Residents allege that one faction is backed by a prominent property developer, while another is accused of engaging an outlawed criminal group to intimidate opponents. The claims have not been independently verified.

The latest violence erupted when members of a cooperative society visited the disputed property to cultivate it. Witnesses alleged that armed men attacked those present using machetes and wooden clubs, leaving several people injured.

Although residents estimated that approximately 10 people were hurt, police records indicated that only one victim had formally reported an injury.

Kiambu Sub-County Police Commander Elema Sora and Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer Stephen Mutua said investigations were underway. Sora said officers had sought legal guidance from the National Police Service over competing court orders.

In Migori County, two siblings aged 10 and six drowned after allegedly being swept away by raging waters while attempting to cross River Ragana in Mabera Location, Kuria West Sub-County.

Catherine Wegesa and her younger brother, David Chacha, had reportedly been returning home after shopping on November 12 when they attempted to cross the river.

Their bodies were discovered the following day and transferred to St. Akidiva Hospital Mortuary.

Another drowning incident was reported in Suna West, where a three-year-old girl died after falling into a water-filled excavation allegedly dug by Kenya Power during the Last Mile Connectivity Project.

In Nyandarua County, another three-year-old girl drowned at Rutaara Dam in Mirangine Sub-County while reportedly attempting to retrieve a shoe from the water.

Meanwhile, police in Likoni, Mombasa County, arrested four suspected members of a machete-wielding gang following an early-morning operation in Jamvi la Wageni, Kiwerera and Soweto.

Officers recovered two machetes, a knife and a wooden club from a house believed to be the gang's hideout in Kiwerera.

The suspects were taken to Likoni Police Station and placed in custody as investigations continue.

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