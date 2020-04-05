Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting

SEE ALSO: Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with BidenThe social media platform also said it would roll out measures on new tools, policies, and voting resources in the next month. Twitter said it is exploring how to expand its “civic integrity policies” to address mischaracterizations of mail-in voting and other procedures, including registration. The finer details of the step are still being finalized. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that voting by mail, which is expected to increase dramatically this fall due to coronavirus outbreak, is susceptible to large-scale fraud. Voting by mail is not new in the United States — nearly one in four voters cast 2016 presidential ballots that way. Routine methods and the decentralized nature of U.S. elections make it very hard to interfere with mailed ballots, experts say.
- READ MORE
- Ghislaine Maxwell fails to obtain delay in unsealing documents
- Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut? No one will say
- Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut?
- Israeli army says downs drone arriving from Lebanon
SEE ALSO: Twitter expressed interest in buying TikTok's US operations: sourcesLate last month, Facebook Inc placed a “voting info” label on a post by Trump that said mail-in voting would lead to a “CORRUPT ELECTION.”