Drought Exodus: Desperate families flee to Uganda as crisis deepens in Kenya

The carcass of a cow in Kongor Village. [File, Standard]

A prolonged and devastating drought is forcing thousands of pastoralist families in northern Kenya to take desperate measures, migrating across the border into Uganda in search of water and pasture. The movement highlights a deepening humanitarian crisis in arid regions, particularly Turkana County.

Conditions have become increasingly dire as traditional lifelines collapse. Seasonal rivers that normally sustain livestock during dry spells have dried up, while boreholes, the main sources of water, are either broken or overwhelmed by demand. Grazing fields have turned to dust, leaving herds with nothing to feed on.