Elders call for Luo unity ahead of Piny Cultural Festival

Late ODM leader Raila Odinga and Luo council of elder chairman Odungi Randa at the opening of Piny Luo Festival in Migwena Siaya. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The chairman of the Luo Council of Elders, Odungi Randa, has called for the unity of the community ahead of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival slated for Monday next week.

Speaking at Thim Lich Ohinga, a Luo cultural heritage site in Nyatike Sub-County, Migori County, Mzee Randa said the Luo people across regions and nations should unite.

"Let nothing separate our people. Let nobody come between our people," the Luo Council of Elders Chairman said.

Moreover, he asked Luo elders to be united, saying they were the fabric that kept their people together.

He asked leaders to work in unity and love each other despite their political affiliations and differences in opinions.

"If there is to be development, we need to first stay united. We can have differences in thought but remain united," Randa said.

Furthermore, he cautioned youthful leaders against the thought that they could use money to separate the Luo community, saying they would end up the wrong way.

According to Randa, those who want to join politics should know that Raila kept the Luo people together.

He said that after the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, they believe that a Luo son would someday sprout up to lead the nation.

Randa pointed out that Raila’s death left a huge vacuum in them.

He stressed the need for the Luo people to embrace Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, who was given to them as the party leader of ODM.

"We should support these our leaders for us to move forward," he remarked.

Randa told the Luo community not to let their culture fade out.

He advised the Luo people to continue preserving their culture, saying a change in the way the community used to bury their own was making them poorer.

"The Luo community must stay alert. There was nothing like preserving bodies in the Luo culture," Randa stated.

He asked people to come out in large numbers and attend the Piny Luo Cultural Festival, which will be graced by President William Ruto.

Mzee Randa was flanked Kisumu Luo Council of Elders Chairman Bishop Kasuku Kalolo and Migori Luo Council of Elders Chairman John Ben Omollo.

Bishop Kasuku echoed Mzee Randa's sentiments, saying that the Luo people needed to preserve their culture.

"We need to be reminding our young people of our history that tells where we originate from," he said.

The Piny Luo Cultural Festival, which will run from December 15 to December 17, will not only showcase Luo culture but also bring the diversity in their culture from across nations.

The council of elders highlighted that there have been quite a number of developments where some of the Luo cultural sites have been taken over by the national government.

According to the elders, the cultural sites have become a repository of what the Luo have become and what represents them.