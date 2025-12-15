How high-profile road deaths are shrouded in mystery

Wreckage of the vehicle late Cyrus Jirongo was driving in. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The death of politician Cyrus Jirongo in a road crash on the dawn of Saturday has begun raising questions as friends and family poke holes in what they consider a narrative shaped by the first police report and the driver of the bus that crashed him.

The emerging questions have brought back memories of other high profile deaths through road accidents that remain a mystery. All individuals listed below had one thing in common when they were reported dead on the roads. They were sharp critics of their governments.