×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 15, 2025
Education CS Julius Ogamba speaking during launch of 2025 National Examinations. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard] 

Following the release of the maiden Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) results under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, an unexpected dilemma has emerged among some of the country’s brightest learners over which pathway to pursue.

Top performers, qualifying for all three pathways; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Arts & Sports Sciences, are torn between options. Under the new system, Grade 9 learners must select one main pathway despite the curriculum’s promise of nurturing holistic talent. For those scoring Exceeding Expectations (EE) in academics and co-curricular areas, the choice feels limiting rather than liberating.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KJSEA Results 2025 KJSEA Competency-Based Education STEM Pathway
.

Latest Stories

AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
AMWIK pushes for gender balance in political parties
National
By Irene Githinji
2 hrs ago
Mr moneybags: How the Sh500 note came to be known as Jirongo
National
By Caleb Atemi
2 hrs ago
KCPE achievers reflect on new education shift
Education
By Francis Ontomwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Questions mount over Jirongo's death after forensic audit disputes police narrative
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Why KJSEA top performers are torn between academics, sports and sciences
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
By Rodgers Otiso 2 hrs ago
From tiny preemies to 10-year wonders: Triplets' medical triumph
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
High-profile road deaths shrouded in mystery
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved