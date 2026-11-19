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President William Ruto launches Matisi-Bokoli-Milani-Teremi road in Webuye West on November 19, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto has challenged Opposition leaders to name their presidential candidate and unveil a clear political agenda, accusing them of wasting time hopping from one hotel to another and holding meetings in private residences in search of a flagbearer and campaign manifesto.

The President said the Opposition was yet to settle on a flagbearer or agree on a common agenda despite the clock ticking towards the 2027 General Election.

He dismissed the rival camps' political engagements as endless consultations and manoeuvres, arguing that their leaders were more preoccupied with political meetings than developing policies to convince Kenyans.

Speaking in Bungoma during his development tour of Western Kenya, Ruto challenged his opponents to stop what he termed political confusion and present an alternative development agenda, insisting he was ready to face them in the 2027 contest.

"These people do not have a candidate. They are struggling, moving from one hotel to another and from one person's house to another, trying to find an agenda and a manifesto before they can start campaigning. Time is running out, yet they are still struggling to agree on an agenda," he said.

Ruto also launched a fresh attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of promoting tribalism and hatred while questioning his remarks about relocating to Texas, United States.

The President mockingly referred to Gachagua as "Mr Chuki wa Texas", questioning why he would allegedly acquire a house in the US while engaging in politics that could divide Kenyans and fuel hostility.

"Mr Chuki wa Texas has gone to buy a house in Texas. He wants to know whether he will flee our country after spreading tribalism and hatred, dividing people and turning them against each other, before boarding a plane to Texas and leaving others to deal with the consequences," Ruto said.

He accused the former Deputy President of attempting to turn communities against one another for political gain, warning that he would not allow anyone to undermine national unity through ethnic mobilisation.

Ruto said he was ready to confront his political opponents directly but insisted that political competition should not become an avenue for spreading hatred and inciting Kenyans against one another.

The President also questioned Gachagua's allies over their reported visit to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Kizirani, accusing the Opposition of picking unnecessary fights with the electoral agency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He suggested that politicians who begin questioning the electoral commission before elections could be preparing grounds to reject the results should they lose.

"Whenever you see someone picking a fight with IEBC, that person is already looking for an excuse to fail. Now they are coming up with all sorts of excuses, asking whether it is IEBC that votes. Is IEBC responsible for the votes?" He posed.

Ruto urged politicians to stop harassing the electoral agency, maintaining that the power to elect leaders rests with Kenyans and not the commission.

"I want to tell Kenyans to stop harassing IEBC. IEBC does not have votes. The votes belong to the people of Kenya," he said.

The President maintained that his administration was focused on delivering development, challenging the Opposition to explain its alternative plans on electricity connectivity, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He questioned what the Opposition considered its development agenda, dismissing what he described as recycled political slogans and simplistic promises.

The President particularly took issue with promises centred on providing porridge to Kenyans, questioning whether such pledges could constitute a credible national development agenda.

He urged voters to interrogate the policies and development track records of politicians seeking their support instead of being swayed by political rhetoric and personal attacks.

The latest attack marks an escalation in political exchanges between Ruto and his rivals as competing camps intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

It also comes amid efforts by Gachagua and other Opposition figures to consolidate their political formations and build a formidable challenge to Ruto's re-election bid, with Western Kenya emerging as a key battleground.