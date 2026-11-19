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Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with a brutal machete attack on Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's communications officer. [File]

Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with a brutal machete attack on Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya's communications officer and blogger Amos Masika Boaz, popularly known as Hammer Hammer, whose vehicle was torched during the incident.

The suspects were arrested in Kiminini Town following a coordinated manhunt involving detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Operations Support Unit and officers drawn from Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini.

The attack occurred on the night of November 16, 2026, at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County, where Masika was reportedly ambushed shortly after arriving at his compound.

According to the DCI, two masked men armed with machetes descended on the blogger, dragged him out of his silver Honda, registration number KDD 938D, before dousing the vehicle with petrol and setting it ablaze.

The assailants subsequently turned their weapons on him, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale for emergency treatment before being referred to Eldoret for specialised medical attention.

They are being held in police custody as investigators complete processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Although the motive behind the attack remains unclear, detectives said they were pursuing additional leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and identify anyone else who may have been involved.

"The DCI reiterates that violence, intimidation and wanton destruction of property have no place in our society. Political differences or personal grievances, however deep, must never become a licence for violence, and must be addressed through lawful channels," the agency said.

The attack sparked condemnation from Governor Natembeya, who accused his political opponents of targeting his allies and county officials in what he described as a campaign of intimidation.

Speaking in Kitale while reacting to the assault on his communications officer, Natembeya termed the incident a well-planned attack intended to instil fear among his supporters.

He further alleged that the attacks were politically motivated and aimed at forcing him to abandon his political position.

"The problem is that these people are targeting innocent young people. I promise those involved that they will pay for the innocent blood of the victims," Natembeya said.

The governor described the incident as part of a worrying pattern of harassment targeting individuals associated with his administration.

Masika's family had earlier called for thorough investigations, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.

His brother, Sam Masika, said the family had reported the matter to police and wanted answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the attack.

"As a family, we are demanding to be told who attacked our son and why. Those responsible must be brought to book," he said.