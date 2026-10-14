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Repent or face curse, Busia clergy warn church thieves as Otuoma demands action

By Benard Lusigi | Oct. 14, 2026
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Busia Governor Paul Otuoma. [File Courtesy]

The clergy in Busia County have warned thieves targeting churches to repent or risk bringing a curse upon themselves as cases of break-ins and theft of church property continue to rise, with Busia Governor Paul Otuoma backing calls for firm action against the culprits.

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Nambale Diocese Bishop Dr Isaiah Obuya condemned the thefts, saying criminals were increasingly breaking into places of worship and stealing public address systems, chairs, benches, motorcycles belonging to clergy and even vehicles.

Obuya said it was shameful for individuals to target churches whose members work hard and contribute resources to acquire equipment needed for worship and other religious activities.

“Nowadays, people are not afraid of stealing from churches, yet they know that when you steal from a church, you are bringing a curse upon yourself,” he said.

The bishop asked why anyone would steal from a place of worship instead of respecting the sacrifices congregants make to maintain their churches.

“You go into a church to steal its property. What kind of thinking is that? Those involved in stealing from churches must abandon the practice because it is evil,” Obuya said.

He noted that congregations invest in chairs, benches, public address systems and other equipment through the contributions of faithful members, only for criminals to break in and take away the property.

“People make an effort to buy chairs, benches, public address systems and other items for the church, only for someone to come and steal them. You are bringing a curse upon yourself, and you cannot be blessed through such actions,” he said.

However, Obuya urged those involved in the thefts to repent and change their behaviour, saying the Church was committed to praying for their reformation rather than condemning them outright.

“We do not want to curse them. We are praying that they change and repent so that they can abandon the habit of stealing from churches,” he said.

The bishop maintained that stealing from places of worship was an evil act that should be condemned by all members of society, urging the culprits to stop the practice completely.

His concerns were echoed by Otuoma, who described the incidents as disturbing and called on security agencies to take firm action against those targeting churches.

The governor said places of worship should be protected from criminals, noting that it was unacceptable for people to steal property that believers had acquired through sacrifice and generosity.

“Instead of giving offerings in church, you come to steal from the church. What kind of behaviour is that? Such actions deserve condemnation,” Otuoma said.

He urged security agencies to investigate the incidents and ensure those responsible were held accountable under the law.

Otuoma said his administration had taken a firm stance against criminal activities that threaten public safety, citing the improved operating environment for traders in Busia town.

He said churches, like other institutions and businesses, deserved to operate in peace without the threat of criminal attacks.

“Just as we want businesses to operate in peace and without disturbance, we also want our churches to operate in peace and security,” he said.

The governor called for concerted efforts by security agencies and communities to protect church property and bring those behind the thefts to justice.

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Related Topics

Church Theft Busia County Governor Paul Otuoma Bishop Isaiah Obuya
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