Pastors decry attacks targeting churches after colleague's murder

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Residents mill around the police vehicle ferrying the body of Rev Julius Ndumia at PCEA Tabuga Parish in Lanet, Nakuru County, on May 4, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nakuru’s Lanet-Umoja Pastors Fellowship has expressed concerns over violent crimes targeting churches, following the murder of Pastor Julius Ndumia on May 4.

In a statement, more than 20 pastors condemned the killing of Ndumia at Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Tabuga Parish, calling it an unacceptable tragedy.

“The horrific act, carried out within a place of worship, has shaken not only the Christian community but entire society,” they said.

They said the church was meant to be a sanctuary of peace, hope and refuge, and when such violence reaches the altar, it signals a serious breakdown of moral and social order.

The clergy admitted that they were afraid owing to recent attacks in churches and called for protection from the government.

“We will continue to preach the gospel despite the fear, owing to recent attacks in churches,” they said.

They cited attacks targeting churches, including by goons, thieves and police officers who teargassed faithful in Murang’a among other regions.

Rev Joram Kiarie Njuguna, the chair of the fellowship called on the government to beef up security in places of worship, saying that Kenyans run to the church to get peace, joy and salvation.

Bishop Zackariah Chahasi said that the church had been disrespected by recent acts and the fear of God had gone.

“The insecurity has been fostered by drug abuse and alcoholism because of lack of employment. The young people are very idle and end up in bad company including criminal gangs, he said.

Bishop John Macharia regretted that attacks had extended in churches, especially at night, during special celebrations like Christmas and Easter eve service.

“A pastor was attacked and bruised and we made a report to the police. We need reinforcements of police officers. We demand this act to stop and we seek assistance,” he said.

He also urged the clergy to continue with God’s work, reminding that men of God had been persecuted before, because of preaching the gospel.

Rev Ruth Macharia sympathized with the children, wife and the family of the deceased and called for the relevant authorities to take action.

“We have had our churches broken down. My neighbouring pastor’s leg was slashed by thugs during a night celebration last year,” she said.

The pastors said they could no longer ignore the growing concern of insecurity in Lanet Umoja ward and its environs.

They said killings, assault and theft, among other crimes had caused fear and uncertainty.

“We, therefore, make an urgent and firm appeal to government and security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to address the deteriorating security situation in our area,” they said.

The pastors demanded thorough investigations into Ndumia’s murder, to bring the perpetrators to justice.

They said they knew the slain pastor as a good person who spoke the truth and preached peace.

They called for increased security presence and patrols within Lanet Umoja Ward and proactive measures to curb criminal activities in a bid to restore public confidence and safety.

“The government should put up street lights in our estates and in our main roads,” they said.

They appealed to the residents to volunteer information that may lead to arrest of the suspects.