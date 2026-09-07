Bungoma governor race takes shape as aspirants widen political reach

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Bungoma gubernatorial aspirant Didmus Barasa during a public engagement at Mungore Market, Bumula Constituency. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The race to succeed Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka in 2027 is beginning to take shape, with potential contenders increasing their visibility across the county and testing the political ground ahead of the election.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa is among those positioning themselves for the contest. His latest countywide engagement involved the distribution of Sh5 million to 30 groups drawn from all 45 wards, with the funds intended to support youth, women and older residents in starting or expanding businesses.

“This booster cash is designed to support businesses for the registered groups across the 45 wards of Bungoma, and this is just the beginning because my team is still on the ground identifying groups that I will support in the near future,” Barasa said.

The initiative comes as political figures begin building relationships outside their traditional constituencies, an important consideration in a countywide contest where no single constituency can determine the outcome on its own.

Barasa has sought to frame his political message around development and individual performance rather than party affiliation.

During a meeting in Tongaren, he urged voters to scrutinise the records and agendas of aspirants before making their choice.

“Don’t vote because of the political outfit one belongs to. Just scrutinise the agenda of an aspirant, then elect him to serve, whether from the government or the opposition side,” he said.

The remarks also reflect the broader political question likely to shape the race: whether voters will prioritise party alliances or the individual records and development promises of those seeking the governor’s office

Former governor Wycliffe Wangamati is another potential contender. Wangamati, who served from 2017 to 2022, has not formally closed the door on a return and has already begun taking political positions against some of the emerging contenders.

Speaking during the funeral of the sister of Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, in Bumula, Wangamati criticised what he described as poor choices in the gubernatorial race.

“Bungoma people don’t gamble with this governor’s seat. This position needs someone who can deliver, not conmen. For me, I’m still thinking about the seat. When the time comes, I will come back and ask for your vote,” he said.

A Wangamati comeback would introduce the record of his previous administration into the campaign, creating a contest in which experience in county government could become an important point of comparison.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has also been increasing his visibility in Bungoma, including through community projects such as the installation of solar lights in markets.

His presence adds another dimension to the emerging contest, particularly if candidates from outside the county’s established political networks seek to build support ahead of the nominations and eventual general election.

The race is therefore likely to revolve around three interconnected factors: development credentials, political alliances and the ability to organise support across Bungoma’s nine constituencies.

For the incumbents and former officeholders, their records will provide both an advantage and a point of scrutiny. For newer contenders, the challenge will be convincing voters that they can translate political mobilisation and development promises into countywide governance.

The contest is still at an early stage, and the final list of candidates is far from settled. But the increasing political activity suggests that the struggle to control Bungoma’s next administration is already moving from speculation towards the building of competing political bases.