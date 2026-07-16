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'Our popularity is declining', Bungoma UDA members raise concerns

By Jackline Inyanji | Jul. 16, 2026
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UDA members address the press in Bungoma. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Bungoma County have expressed concern over what they have termed as the party's declining popularity in western region, despite the overwhelming support that President William Ruto received in the 2022 General Election.

Led by Bungoma County UDA Youth Leader George Kasawa, the members claimed that the party's waning support stems from the exclusion of grassroots members from economic empowerment programmes being spearheaded by some key politicians from the region who are close to the President.

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UDA Bungoma County President William Ruto 2027 General Election
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