More national schools face MPs over audit queries

More secondary school principals are scheduled to appear in the National Assembly this week to respond to audit queries, as financial management in national schools is put under scrutiny.
The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education has lined up six more schools to respond to queries arising from Auditor-General reports covering four financial years.
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