Didmus Barasa eyes governor seat in the 2027 polls on UDA ticket

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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa claims that the opposition lacks a clear agenda that could move the country forward.[File, Standard]

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has officially declared his intention to vie for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest in the county.

Barasa says his decision to settle on the ticket was informed by extensive grassroots consultations across Bungoma County.

In a bid to entrench himself and reshape the political landscape in Bungoma, the MP has put together an aggressive grassroots campaign, and within just three months, he has held 33 rallies across the county, positioning himself as the only legislator actively driving a two-term strategy for President William Ruto.

Speaking at Nasianda Market in Bumula Constituency during a rally on Friday, the outspoken lawmaker rallied supporters to back what he described as a bold and transformative agenda aimed at reviving Bungoma’s struggling sectors, particularly healthcare and education.

Barasa told his supporters that his decision to enter the gubernatorial race was driven by the urgent need to address systemic failures that have long hindered service delivery in the county.

He singled out the health sector as one of his top priorities, pledging to equip major health facilities with modern diagnostic equipment, including CT scan machines.

“I have made a firm decision to run for the Bungoma governorship so that I can transform our county, especially the health sector, which has suffered for too long,” Barasa said.

“It is unacceptable that our people still have to travel to other counties in search of basic medical services. As governor, I will partner with stakeholders to install CT scan machines and ensure our hospitals are fully equipped.

“When I take over leadership, no resident of Bungoma will be forced to travel to places like Nairobi, Eldoret or Kisumu for treatment; quality healthcare will be available right here at home,” he said.

Political analysts now see the gubernatorial contest as a two-horse race between Barasa and Tim Wanyonyi.

They argue that he has tactically outmanoeuvred National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, giving the seasoned political figure a serious challenge for supremacy in the county.

His sustained support base across Bungoma since 2022, coupled with his visible development record, has strengthened this narrative and cemented his reputation as a leader with long-term ambitions.

On the development front, Barasa has overseen the construction of modern buildings in primary schools and is currently spearheading the rehabilitation of old infrastructure through cabro paving, tiling and modernisation initiatives.

Despite Trans-Nzoia George Natembeya holding a higher office by virtue of being governor, analysts suggest that Barasa’s growing influence could significantly alter the region’s political hierarchy should he ascend to the governorship.

Notably, his evolving political demeanour from the abrasive style witnessed between 2017 and 2022 to a more measured approach today signals a leader already carrying himself with gubernatorial authority.

The legislator further outlined his vision for education, drawing from what he termed as his success in transforming learning institutions in Kimilili Constituency.

He promised to replicate and upscale similar initiatives across the county by upgrading Vocational Training Colleges.