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Rivalry intensifies in Bungoma as Didmus Barasa counters Gachagua's tour

By Juliet Omelo | Jun. 15, 2026
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa held a rally in Kanduyi Constituency while the United Opposition intensified its tour of western Kenya over the weekend. [File, Standard] 

Political supremacy battles seem to be building up in Bungoma County as alignments shift as Kenya Kwanza and the opposition face each other.

Over the weekend, political temperatures escalated as Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa held a separate rally in Kanduyi Constituency while the United Opposition intensified its campaign to win support in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Bungoma County Kenya Kwanza And Opposition
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