Governor Lusaka warns against political goonism, urges CS Murkomen to act

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Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has called on the political class to abandon the growing culture of political violence, warning that the use of hired goons to disrupt public meetings poses a serious threat to Kenya's democratic gains ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the annual St. Ignatius Mukumu Boys High School Prayer Day in Shinyalu, Kakamega County, Lusaka condemned recent incidents in which public gatherings have been disrupted by organised groups, saying leaders sponsoring such acts were pushing the country towards unnecessary instability.

Lusaka urged politicians across the political divide to uphold tolerance and peaceful competition, insisting that leadership should be contested through ideas and policies rather than violence and intimidation.

"Kenya must never return to the dark days of politically instigated violence. Leaders must reject the culture of hiring goons to intimidate opponents or disrupt public engagements. Politics should be anchored on ideas, respect and peaceful coexistence," said Lusaka.

The governor cautioned that the country risks sliding into election-related conflict if the growing trend of political intolerance is not addressed early.

"With the 2027 elections drawing closer, we must safeguard peace and uphold democratic values. Violence has no place in our politics, and every leader has a responsibility to protect the democratic space," he added.

Lusaka also called on security agencies led by Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kipchumba Murkomen to deal firmly with individuals sponsoring or participating in political violence regardless of their political affiliation, saying the rule of law must apply equally to everyone.

"No one should be spared and I want to urge the authorities, including our able CS for Interior and security agencies, to act firmly against those sponsoring violence and goonism regardless of their political affiliation. We want a peaceful nation and you cannot force people to love you when they hate you and violence will not change the perception but development track record and persuasion will," said Lusaka.

Lusaka urged residents across Western Kenya to register as voters in large numbers to increase the region's political influence.

He said the region was targeting four million registered voters ahead of the next General Election, arguing that a larger voter turnout would strengthen Western Kenya's bargaining power in national leadership while boosting President Ruto's re-election bid.

"Western Kenya is one of the country's most populous regions. It is time our numbers are reflected at the ballot. Every eligible voter must register because our collective voice will determine our place in the national development agenda," he said.

The governor told residents that voter registration was not only a civic responsibility but also a strategic tool for ensuring the region secures a stronger voice in national decision-making and development planning.

Addressing students at the prayer day, Lusaka challenged learners to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their studies, describing education as the surest path to leadership, innovation and economic empowerment.

He cautioned students against drug abuse, peer pressure, destruction of school property and other forms of indiscipline, noting that repeated incidents of unrest in schools have left parents and learning institutions counting heavy financial losses.

"Your future is determined by the choices you make today. Stay focused, respect your teachers, protect your school and work hard to achieve your dreams," he told the candidates.

Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana accused politicians who are using goons and youths to disrupt opponents' rallies and meetings and causing chaos, urging them to bank on their development track record instead of violence.

"We want a peaceful election and country, violence, hooliganism and misuse of our youths cannot make a leader who has failed to succeed, let us focus on service delivery. Those politicians using our youth to bring chaos should stop and relevant authorities should act against them. Let us find a way of helping our young people," said Ikana.

This comes after CS Murkomen visited Kakamega County, where he issued a stern warning to organised gangs and the politicians who finance them.

Speaking during a church service at the ACK Mumias Diocese in Mumias West, the Interior boss directed county security teams to crack down hard on violent groups, declaring that the government would no longer tolerate the weaponisation of youth.

"We have a big problem in Kakamega County and the Western region of youths being used as goons and criminal gangs like the '42' and '47 Brothers' to terrorise locals, women, and bring instability. The same gangs are the ones stealing cows and transporting them to Siaya," said Murkomen.

The Cabinet Secretary referenced a tragic recent incident in Matungu constituency, where rival political goons clashed during a burial ceremony, leaving one person dead.

"The politicians left, leaving the aggrieved family with the body of the deceased, and that is not acceptable. I want to direct the County Commissioner and the security team that you must not relent... Mr County Commissioner, we are heading to an election next year. Don't tolerate or babysit anybody. I should be blamed for being firm and hard on criminal gangs," he said.

To back his directive, Murkomen announced that the government is on the verge of injecting massive manpower into the National Police Service.

"We had a shortage of police officers because we had not recruited for a long time. But we have planned with the Inspector General of Police to recruit 10,000 police officers who are going to graduate in two months. We will have a special unit that will be dealing with criminal gangs and goons," the CS revealed, noting that similar operations had already successfully cleared out criminal outfits in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.