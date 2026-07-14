Kick out police commissioner over rising insecurity

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Goonsim in Kenya detoriating security.[File, Standard]

Kenyans have witnessed shocking cases of violence in different parts of the country in the recent past. Goons and police officers appear determined not only to deny the people their constitutional rights to hold meetings, demonstrations and go about their lives peacefully but also to snuff out their right to life by using crude weapons and even guns.

On Sunday, Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata's driver was shot in the chest by a person suspected to be a security officer during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Nyahururu. The same day, goons armed with machetes, bows and arrows and stones, among other crude weapons, stormed a church in Kisumu where Linda Mwananchi leaders James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna were in attendance. What was more shocking were witness accounts that police officers present did nothing, and even seemed to egg on the criminals.

On Saturday, hooded men suspected to be police officers attacked and set ablaze a campaign truck belonging to Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP). A week ago, hired goons attacked a Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii while police officers stood by. This is not a new trend. It is a pattern witnessed since the 2024 Gen Z uprising when police officers worked hand in hand with goons to quell protests over the controversial Finance Bill and the high cost of living.

Last month, motor bike riding goons stormed All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to scuttle a meeting by the civil society to discuss the 2026 Finance Bill. There are many other similar incidents where police have been seen working with goons to disturb peace. Meetings attended by DCP leaders have, for example, been disrupted multiple times by a combined team of police officers and goons including at Witima church in Nyeri where Gachagua claimed they were on a mission to assassinate him.

It is clear as daylight that police officers are at the heart of this ignoble mission to terrorise Kenyans and deny them their constitutional rights. Yet despite public protests over this glaring misconduct, the Inspector General of Police has done little to rein in his men and women who are clearly being (mis)used by selfish politicians to violently settle political scores and also to bring to an end the worsening security nightmare posed by hired political goons. His inaction suggests that he is either complicit in this odious crime, reluctant or incompetent.

A security chief who is unable to stamp his authority and end the wave of political insecurity that threatens to push Kenya to the edge of the precipice is unfit for the position that he holds. It is time for Douglas Kanja to leave Vigilance House. However, since he is unlikely to willingly walk out and pave the way for someone who will respect the independence of the National Police Service and take action on officers who are readily being misused by politicians, he must be edged out. A process to remove him should be initiated by Kenyans who value peace and who believe that Mr Kanja has failed terribly in his duties. A patriotic Kenyan should swiftly petition the National Police Service Commission to initiate Kanja's removal. Time is of essence.