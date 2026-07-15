Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Orengo, Babu Owino want to hire own 'protection'

By Jacob Ochiro | Jul. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East Member of Parliament  Babu Owino have hinted at hiring their own security to protect themselves from goons.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Siaya Governor James Orengo Babu Owino Kitutu Chache South Anthony Kibagendi
.

Latest Stories

State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
State repeating costly errors of secrecy, debts in SGR extension to Malaba
Business
By Macharia Kamau
59 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
National
By David Odongo
59 mins ago
Safaricom, KPC receipts to push Kenya's forex reserves to 7-month high - CBK
Business
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
By Ndung’u Gachane 59 mins ago
Intergrity of Ol Kalou by-election under scrutiny as voters head to the ballot
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh 59 mins ago
Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 59 mins ago
Over 1,000 police officers deployed in Ol Kalou amid fears of election malpractice
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
By David Odongo 59 mins ago
Inside the Sh6.4 billion payroll scam: 14 State agencies, counties implicated
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved