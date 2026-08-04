Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Saika salon robbery suspect arrested in Korogocho hideout

By Mate Tongola | Aug. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

One of the suspects linked to the violent armed robbery at a salon in Saika, Nairobi, has been arrested following an intelligence-led operation by police.

The suspect, identified as Dennis Macharia, also known by the alias "Mahua," was apprehended on Tuesday evening at his hideout in the Ebenezer area of Kisumu Ndogo within Korogocho.

Police said the arrest was made after officers from Korogocho Police Station acted on a tip-off from members of the public.

Macharia is suspected to have been part of a gang that stormed a salon in Saika on June 26, robbing customers at gunpoint before fleeing.

The incident was recorded at Obama Police Station under OB No. 43/26/07/2026 and is being investigated as a case of robbery with violence.

During the operation, officers recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number KMDE 473E and two simis believed to have been used in criminal activities.

Following his arrest, the suspect was escorted to Korogocho Police Station before being handed over to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Kayole for further investigations.

Police said investigations are ongoing as detectives pursue other suspects believed to have participated in the robbery.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Korogocho Police Station Siaka Saloon Raid Dennis Macharia
.

Latest Stories

Why visibility is the first requirement for regional growth
Why visibility is the first requirement for regional growth
Opinion
By Lydiah Kiburu
56 mins ago
Man sentenced to death for the murder of a teenager
Crime and Justice
By Mary Imenza
1 hr ago
KWS Ranger implicates himself in fisherman's abduction
Crime and Justice
By Daniel Chege
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Another Killing -Boda boda rider beaten to death
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
Another Killing -Boda boda rider beaten to death
Drama as Kaguchia disappears from court only to reappear under police escort
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Drama as Kaguchia disappears from court only to reappear under police escort
Suspects in the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso to remain in custody for 14 days
By Peterson Githaiga 1 hr ago
Suspects in the murder of Dr. Victoria Mutiso to remain in custody for 14 days
Inside President Ruto's bag of goodies for village elders
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Inside President Ruto's bag of goodies for village elders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved