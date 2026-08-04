Saika salon robbery suspect arrested in Korogocho hideout

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One of the suspects linked to the violent armed robbery at a salon in Saika, Nairobi, has been arrested following an intelligence-led operation by police.

The suspect, identified as Dennis Macharia, also known by the alias "Mahua," was apprehended on Tuesday evening at his hideout in the Ebenezer area of Kisumu Ndogo within Korogocho.

Police said the arrest was made after officers from Korogocho Police Station acted on a tip-off from members of the public.

Macharia is suspected to have been part of a gang that stormed a salon in Saika on June 26, robbing customers at gunpoint before fleeing.

The incident was recorded at Obama Police Station under OB No. 43/26/07/2026 and is being investigated as a case of robbery with violence.

During the operation, officers recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number KMDE 473E and two simis believed to have been used in criminal activities.

Following his arrest, the suspect was escorted to Korogocho Police Station before being handed over to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Kayole for further investigations.

Police said investigations are ongoing as detectives pursue other suspects believed to have participated in the robbery.