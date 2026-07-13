DPP warns school arson suspects could face life imprisonment

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ACK Diocese of Mumias Bishop Joseph Wandera and DPP Renson Ingonga after a special prayer service for Lubinu Secondary School at ACK Lubinu Church in Mumias East Constituency on July 12, 2026. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has warned students against arson attacks targeting school property, saying those found responsible will face the full force of the law.

Speaking during a special prayer service for students of Lubinu Secondary School at ACK Lubinu Church in Mumias East Constituency, Kakamega County, Ingonga urged students to embrace dialogue with school management to resolve their grievances instead of resorting to violence and destruction of property.

"Students must embrace dialogue whenever they encounter challenges in school. Setting dormitories on fire is a serious criminal offence that endangers lives and property, and those responsible will face the consequences provided by law," he said.

The DPP cited the recent fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which claimed the lives of 16 students, warning that suspects found guilty could face severe penalties, including life imprisonment.

"The law does not take lightly offences that result in the loss of life. Anyone found culpable in such incidents may face serious charges, including those that attract life imprisonment upon conviction," he said.

Ingonga explained that although some offenders may be minors, the law provides mechanisms to ensure they are held accountable through the appropriate legal processes.

The DPP's remarks were echoed by leaders who attended the prayer service, including Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya and former Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.

The leaders urged students to uphold discipline, respect school rules and remain focused on their education.

"Education is the greatest investment any young person can make. I urge our students to reject violence, respect school regulations and use dialogue whenever challenges arise. Discipline and hard work will open more doors than destruction ever will," said Shinali.

Salasya urged students to focus on their future and desist from indiscipline cases.

"Schools are places of learning, not violence. I appeal to our students to safeguard school property, value human life and channel their concerns through teachers and school administrators. Your future depends on the choices you make today," he said.