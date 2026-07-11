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Parents urged to step up support for children's education

By Jackline Inyanji | Jul. 11, 2026
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Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama during an AGM held at Sacred Heart Misikhu boarding primary school. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Parents have been urged to invest in the education of their children and strike a good rapport with teachers.

‎Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama said that by working closely with teachers and supporting their children's academic journey, learners will post impressive results.

‎Speaking at the Annual General Meeting at Sacred Heart Misikhu boarding primary school, Wanyama said that the only way to improve students' studies is for parents to collaborate with teachers and school councils, while criticising some parents who have been blaming teachers for poor results, forgetting that they also have a role to play.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama plants a tree during an AGM held at Sacred Heart Misikhu boarding primary school. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

‎The only way to change our society is through education and both the teacher, parents and students need to work hand in hand to get good results. As the area MP, I assure you of my support and ensure a conducive environment on matters of education,” Wanyama noted.

‎Evans Wanyama, the school's headteacher, called on the local community to show support by sending their male students to the school, considering it is the only boys' boarding primary school in the area.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama plants a tree during an AGM held at Sacred Heart Misikhu boarding primary school. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]


‎‎“This school has a lot of potential; it is the only male boarding primary school in Webuye West Sub County and we call on parents to enrol their sons here," he said.

‎Area chief Douglas Wanyonyi urged parents to give their children appropriate advice so that they do not go astray.
‎“For this area to prosper and be empowered economically, we need to take our children to school and invest in our schools,” Wanyonyi noted.

Fr. Remmy Sialo, Parish Priest at Immaculate Mary Catholic Misikhu, said interventions must be put in place to protect the boy child. “Parents, let’s invest in our schools; the boy child is suffering and most female learners are running away from home and school due to life pressures. Men need to be present and take care of their homes; you are the instrument of blessings to your families,” Sialo noted.

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Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama Education Sacred Heart Misikhu Boarding Primary
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