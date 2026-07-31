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How Dr Victoria Mutiso's killing is linked to lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

By Standard Team | Jul. 31, 2026
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Clinical psychologist Dr Victoria Mutiso who was shot dead in Nairobi on July 29, 2026. [Courtesy] 

The brutal assassination of prominent Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu on September 9, 2025, and the targeted killing of clinical psychologist Dr Victoria Mutiso on July 29, 2026, are two murders that may be linked by a common thread: a bitter divorce, a defamation case, and a property dispute that has left investigators piecing together a narrative of revenge and bloodshed.

Investigators are trying to find the nexus of the two murders, with those in the know claiming that at the heart of this saga is Rose Mbithe Ndetei, now known as Rose Mbithe Mulwa, the former wife of Prof David Musyimi Ndetei. The couple divorced in 2001, and what followed was an acrimonious legal battle over matrimonial property that may have set off a chain of events culminating in two deaths.

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Related Topics

Dr Victoria Mutiso Mathew Kyalo Mbobu Rose Mbithe Ndetei Kilimani Police Station
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