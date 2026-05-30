MP Wanyama heckled as opposition backs Sifuna

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A section of linda mwananchi brigade led by Nairobi senetor Edwin Sifuna and other political leaders at the burial of Mzee Patrick Wangamati at Khachonge primary school in Kabuchai Bungoma county. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Political dynamics ahead of the 2027 General Election played out at the burial of Mzee Patrick Wangamati in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, where leaders from across the political divide clashed over the country's and region's direction, development record, and President William Ruto's re-election prospects.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama faced hostility from sections of mourners when he attempted to popularise President Ruto's two-term agenda.

Despite the heckling, Wanyama defended the right of every Kenyan to make independent political choices.

"The Constitution gives every Kenyan the democratic right to choose the party and leader they wish to support," Wanyama said amid interruptions from the crowd.

The event, attended by senior opposition figures and government-allied politicians, quickly turned into a platform for debate over the country's economic situation and the future of Western Kenya's political leadership.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka launched a scathing attack on the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing it of failing to deliver on key development promises.

"Many infrastructure projects, especially roads, have stalled. Corruption remains high, and Kenyans continue to suffer under a struggling economy," said Wamboka.

He also opposed the proposed Finance Bill, arguing that it would increase the burden on ordinary citizens already grappling with a high cost of living.

"The Finance Bill should not be passed because it will further oppress Kenyans. Fuel prices remain high, and people are struggling to survive," he said.

Wamboka declared his support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, describing him as a leader capable of rescuing the country from its current challenges.

"The only person who can save Kenyans and stabilize the economy is Edwin Sifuna."

Wamboka said, adding that the senator enjoys the backing of several leaders, including Sabot Caleb Amisi, Eugene Wamalwa, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and me. We want to unlock the potential of this country, and Sifuna is the one who will ensure we send Ruto home in 2027.

Amid the political exchanges, Luhya Council of Elders Chairman Noah Wekesa appealed for unity among leaders, insisting that the council remains non-partisan and focused on community interests.

"We must be united. Our role as elders is not political. We are elders for all people, whether they are in government or the opposition. We invite all leaders to attend our meetings because our responsibility is to advise leaders and promote unity," said Wekesa.

Former Webuye MP Musikari Kombo called for political cohesion within the Luhya community and urged established leaders to create space for younger leaders.

"We must embrace young leadership as much as we value the elderly. Leadership continuity is important. As Luhya leaders, we should rally behind one leader if we want the community to grow politically and economically," Kombo said.

Former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi also criticized the state of the nation, citing widespread corruption, economic hardship, challenges in the education sector, and deteriorating public healthcare services.

"Corruption is too high. Kenyans are burdened by the high cost of living, the economy is struggling, hospitals are in a poor state, and education is in a mess. We ask President William Ruto to ensure that Kenyans can live dignified lives," Wamunyinyi said.

The funeral attracted a host of influential leaders, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah, Dr Eseli Simiyu, Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, and Kanduyi MP John Makali.