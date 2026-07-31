Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

LSK holds firm on judges' boycott amid access to justice concerns

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jul. 31, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

LSK President Charles Kanjama. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has defended its boycott of selected judges and judicial officers, saying the action will remain in force until the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) addresses their concerns.

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, July 31, LSK President Charles Kanjama acknowledged concerns that the boycott could affect litigants' constitutional right to access justice. However, he said the action is intended to protect the long-term interests of litigants, lawyers, judges and the justice system.

According to the lawyer, the targeted boycott is lawful and a principled effort aimed at safeguarding judicial integrity and upholding the rule of law.

"LSK is undertaking these actions not at the behest of any particular party, but because we have listened to the cry of Kenyans and of our members, the lawyers, who have witnessed a continuous deterioration in some services within the Judiciary," said Kanjama.

He called on the Judiciary to urgently address the deficiencies identified by lawyers and concerned citizens, warning that the boycott will continue until meaningful action is taken.

"Because of these deficiencies, we have asked them to commit to addressing these challenges immediately and without fail," he said.

According to the LSK, existing judicial accountability mechanisms have failed to adequately address allegations of corruption, misconduct, delays in handling complaints and poor performance by some judicial officers.

Kanjama said the boycott targets judicial officers who obtained conservatory orders preventing constitutional investigations by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

He argued that the orders have weakened accountability within the Judiciary by shielding judicial officers from lawful oversight.

"While litigants' rights under Articles 48 and 50 are paramount, true access to justice cannot exist before a Bench where integrity is compromised or shielded from statutory scrutiny," he said, adding that the society will continue advocating for an accountable, transparent and corruption-free Judiciary.

"The Bar will vigorously defend its constitutional mandate to advocate for an accountable, transparent and uncorrupted Judiciary. Targeted action remains a legitimate tool to protect the rule of law against institutional shielding," he said.

On its end, the Judiciary has maintained that it remains committed to judicial independence, due process and its constitutional mandate, while defending the right of judicial officers to seek legal redress where they believe their rights have been violated.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

LSK Boycott LSK President Charles Kanjama LSK
.

Latest Stories

Reaping the best out of hides and skins
Reaping the best out of hides and skins
Smart Harvest
By Dr Joseph Othieno
58 mins ago
Farmers urged to embrace climate-resilient sorghum to fight hunger
Smart Harvest
By Rogers Otiso
58 mins ago
Danger of tribal metaphors in political discourse
Opinion
By Dennis Weche
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State House Leaks-Gachagua's moles embarassing president Ruto
By Ndung’u Gachane 58 mins ago
State House Leaks-Gachagua's moles embarassing president Ruto
Inside Ruto's Vision 2063 grand road map
By Brian Ngugi 58 mins ago
Inside Ruto's Vision 2063 grand road map
The men behind Ruto's next big plan for Kenya
By Brian Ngugi 58 mins ago
The men behind Ruto's next big plan for Kenya
City Lawyer, Presidential Aspirant Mother Linked to Dr. Mutiso Murder
By Nancy Gitonga 58 mins ago
City Lawyer, Presidential Aspirant Mother Linked to Dr. Mutiso Murder
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved