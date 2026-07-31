Kenyans dismiss President Ruto's national address as 'hollow'

Kenyans and political commentators have dismissed President William Ruto's special national address as "hollow" and underwhelming.
The President focused largely on his scorecard and his vision of transforming Kenya from a developing to a developed country, rather than addressing the issues many Kenyans had expected him to confront.
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