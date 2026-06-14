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Parents under scrutiny as school unrest crisis deepens

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 14, 2026
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Fire break out at Kamwala Mixed School in Mwala, Machakos County, destroying the headteacher's office on June 13, 2026. [Daniel Mwongela, Standard]

As Kenya grapples with a rising wave of school unrest, vandalism and arson attacks, a national debate has emerged over who bears responsibility for the growing crisis in learning institutions.

The discussion has intensified following disruptions reported in more than 200 schools across the country and tragic incidents such as the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, which claimed 16 lives. 

The events have renewed concerns about student discipline, school safety and the role of parents in shaping learners' behaviour.

Speaking during the Rhino Charge event in Wamba, Samburu County, President William Ruto argued that responsibility for children's conduct begins at home, saying parents must play a more active role in raising disciplined and responsible citizens.

“Our children are not the responsibility of the government alone. It is first and foremost the responsibility of parents,” the President said, adding that society should stop shifting blame to schools and government institutions whenever learners engage in destructive behaviour.

His remarks echo growing concerns among education stakeholders that declining parental involvement is contributing to indiscipline among students. 

Supporters of this view argue that values such as respect, accountability and self-control are primarily instilled at home, with schools only reinforcing those principles.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has also expressed concern over the unrest, warning that destruction of school property and disruption of learning undermine significant investments made by parents, communities and the government.

Speaking during the 80th anniversary celebrations of Thika School for the Visually Impaired, Ogamba stressed the need to preserve schools as centres of learning, character development and personal growth.

“These incidents remind us that we must train and guide our children with positive values and virtues,” he said, calling on all stakeholders to work together in addressing the crisis.

However, some education leaders caution against placing the blame solely on parents. 

A parent overcome with grief after viewing the body of his daughter among the16 Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy vicitms during a joint memorial service at Gilgil Stadium on June 12, 2026. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard].

They argue that factors such as overcrowded schools, academic pressure and limited psychosocial support systems are also contributing to the unrest.

Collins Oyuu, Secretary-General of the Kenya National Union of Teachers, acknowledged the importance of parental involvement but noted that schools are operating under immense pressure. 

He nonetheless observed that many parents have become detached from their children's education, often failing to attend school meetings or monitor academic progress.

“Many parents are detached from their children’s education. Some fail to attend parent-teacher meetings and are unaware of their learners’ progress in school,” Oyuu said.

School administrators have similarly reported declining attendance at parent meetings and weak communication between homes and learning institutions.

Chairperson of the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association, Willie Kuria, said schools are frequently blamed for problems that originate outside the classroom.

“Schools are not correctional centres for failed parenting; discipline must begin at home,” Kuria said, while emphasizing that restoring discipline requires a shared effort between parents, teachers and the wider community.

Families of Utumishi Girls Academy fire tragedy victims collects the bodies from the Naivasha Funeral home for joint requiem mass at Gilgil Stadium on June 12, 2026 . [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The crisis has also sparked broader policy discussions. Titus Khamala has proposed the gradual abolition of boarding schools, arguing that the system has contributed to parental detachment and overstretched school management structures.

“We have trouble in our schools. Parents should take up their roles and advise their children. In developed countries, there are no boarding schools. Children learn and go back home,” Khamala said.

As cases of unrest continue to emerge, education stakeholders remain divided on the root causes.

While many agree that stronger parental involvement is essential, there is growing consensus that addressing the crisis will require a coordinated approach involving families, schools, communities and government institutions.

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