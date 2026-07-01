Lusaka assents to Sh.17.19 billion Budget, paving way for project implementation

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Bungoma County Governor Kenneth Lusaka signs Sh17.19bn budget into law. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has assented to the Bungoma County Appropriation Bill, 2026, into law, a key milestone in the county’s budget cycle for fiscal year 2026/2027.

The county’s total resource envelope for this financial year stands at Sh17.189,941,276, estimates earlier approved by the county assembly.

The bill now paves the way for the implementation of development programmes aimed at strengthening service delivery, expanding infrastructure and accelerating socio-economic transformation across the county.

Bungoma County Governor Kenneth Lusaka signs Sh17.19bn budget into law. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

The budget outlines the county’s spending priorities in agriculture, healthcare, education, road infrastructure, water services, urban development, environmental conservation, trade and economic empowerment.

County finance boss Bonventure Chengeck and Attorney Edward Waswa disclosed that Sh11.98 billion, representing 69.7 per cent of the budget, will go to recurrent expenditure, with another Sh5.21 billion, accounting for 30.3 per cent, earmarked for development projects.

The officials say the arrangement aligns with the constitutional threshold requiring counties to allocate at least 30 per cent of their budgets to development.

Governor Lusaka’s administration plans to finance the budget through Sh11.98 billion from the National Government's equitable share, Sh2.49 billion in conditional grants, Sh1.89 billion in Appropriations-in-Aid (AIA), and Sh825.9 million from its own source revenue.

The Health sector emerges as the county's biggest beneficiary, supported by substantial allocations through recurrent funding, county revenue and donor-backed programmes. Key health financing includes the Sh350 million AMREF Health Programme, another Sh93.4 million Building Resilient and Equitable Health Systems (BREHS) allocation, and health facility revenue under Appropriations-in-Aid.

According to the officials, resource allocation to health underscores Lusaka’s administration's commitment to improving healthcare access and service delivery.

The budget also channels significant investments towards agriculture, road infrastructure, water services, urban development, climate resilience, education, and vocational training through major conditional grants.

Among them are the Kenya Devolution Support Programme that has received Sh390 million, KOICA Water Programme that will gobble Sh500 million, Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project II allocated Sh297.4 million, Climate Change Grant amounting to Sh308.3 million, Roads Maintenance Levy Fund worth Sh184.6 million, Urban Support Programme that will consume Sh135.4 million and Equalisation Fund at Sh95.6 million.

The budget further provides Sh925.1 million for the settlement of verified pending bills inherited from previous financial years, with over half of the allocation directed towards recurrent obligations to strengthen fiscal discipline, improve supplier confidence and enhance financial credibility.

In addressing the county's wage bill, the budget allocated Sh7.24 billion for personnel emoluments, while outlining measures to strengthen payroll management, clear pension and gratuity arrears, phase staff recruitment responsibly and improve local revenue mobilisation to ensure long-term fiscal sustainability.

Governor Lusaka said the approved budget provides a solid foundation for delivering quality public services while accelerating implementation of transformative development projects across all sectors.

“This is our final budget in office. Let us do justice to the people of Bungoma by ensuring that all ongoing projects and programmes are completed, so that we leave behind a lasting legacy and ensure prudent use of the finances so that all projects are implemented,” Lusaka noted.

The 2026/2027 financial plan is expected to enhance access to quality healthcare, boost agricultural productivity, improve road connectivity, expand clean water supply, strengthen urban infrastructure, empower youth through vocational training, promote climate resilience and stimulate inclusive economic growth, reinforcing the county's commitment to improving the livelihoods of Bungoma residents, according to Lusaka.