Governor Lusaka assents to Bill to streamline livestock sale yards

Governor Kenneth Lusaka (centre) after assenting to the Bungoma County Livestock Sale Yard Bill, 2025, on January 15, 2026. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka on Thursday assented to the Bungoma County Livestock Sale Yard Bill, 2025 setting the stage for structured co-management and development of all livestock sale yards across the county and revenue collection.

The legislation, which was passed by the Bungoma County Assembly and approved by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), now awaits gazettement before full operationalization.

The new law provides a clear legal framework for the regulation and management of livestock sale yards, a move expected to significantly strengthen the county’s agriculture sector.

It will streamline revenue collection, enhance disease control measures, and help curb livestock theft, thereby safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods.

Governor Lusaka underscored the importance of the Act to Bungoma’s largely agrarian economy.

“This law will bring order, transparency and accountability in the management of our livestock markets. It is a major step towards empowering livestock farmers, improving service delivery and boosting county revenue,” he said.

He explained that the Act will promote sustainable development of sale yards and ensure that farmers benefit from secure, well-managed and disease-free trading environments.

The Bill received support from the Kenya Livestock Commercialisation Project (KeLCoP), which is currently funding the construction of one of the largest livestock sale yards in Musikoma and Mbakalo wards.

Once gazetted, the Bungoma County Livestock Sale Yard Act, 2025, is expected to enhance efficiency in the livestock value chain and position Bungoma as a regional hub for organised and profitable livestock trade.