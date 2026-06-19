Bungoma's Sh16.9b budget passed amid opposition from MCAs and civil society

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The Bungoma County Assembly has approved Sh16.9 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year bringing to an end a week of intense debate and opposition from a section of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and civil society organizations who had raised concerns over allocations to key sectors particularly health and agriculture.



The budget was passed during a special sitting on Thursday, paving way for the county government to implement its spending plans despite calls for a review of some expenditure priorities.



Addressing the Press after the passing of the Sh16.7 billion budget, Bungoma County Assembly budget and appropriations chairperson who is also Khasoko ward MCA Benjamin Otsiula admitted that there has been challenges during the debate of the budget but it has finally been approved giving priority to key areas like Education, Agriculture, Health and Sanitation.



“In Education we have allocated Sh270 million where each ward will be getting Sh6 million for bursaries. For a long time, learners from poor backgrounds have been struggling to get Education after the Nakuru court moved to stop the implementation of bursaries in Bungoma County but we are glad the case was heard and determined,” Otsiula noted.



He noted the bursaries will cater for high school learners, Vocation training centers (VTCs), middle level colleges and Universities.



To ensure that there is food security in the region, Otsiula revealed that the assembly has increased the agriculture allocation where the county would distribute 600 bags of subsided fertilizer to the wards being improvement from the previous 500 bags.



“In future we intend to increase the allocation more in the agriculture sector in terms of fertilizer and certified seeds distribution,” he noted.



Otsiula called on the executives to ensure that the budget is implemented prudently to benefit the locals.

During the supplementary budget in December, the Khasoko ward MCA stated that the assembly allocated Sh588 billion to clear the pending bills.



“Even in this financial year’s budget, we have put Sh953 million to facilitate the payment of pending bills. Sh69 million has been allocated towards the Vocational Training Centers (VTCs) instructors and ECDEs salaries in addition to the Sh29 million in the supplementary,” he said



He further noted Sh9 million was allocated towards the completion of flagship development projects initiated by Governor Kenneth Lusaka's administration.



“The allocation is intended to ensure that ongoing projects are finalised and made operational for the benefit of residents rather than being abandoned midway due to funding constraints.

Completing the projects will enhance service delivery, maximize the value of public investments already made and accelerate socio-economic development across the county,” he noted.



He further noted Sh20 million has been allocated to address risk allowances and salaries for the clinical officers as addressed in the return-to-work formula.



The budget faced backlash from a section of Members of the County Assembly deputy speaker Stephen Wamalwa, Majority leader Joseph Nyongesa, Kimaeti’s Jack Wambulwa for not addressing key projects in the county.



The civil society organisations in Bungoma County also opposed the Sh16.7 billion budget for the 2026/27 financial year accusing the county government of underfunding the health sector and failing to prioritise primary healthcare services despite growing demand for accessible and affordable medical care.



The groups argue that the allocations to public health and primary healthcare (PHC) are inadequate and could undermine ongoing efforts to strengthen community health services, disease prevention programmes and the attainment of universal health coverage (UHC) across the county.



Civil society representatives led by budget expert Ezekiel Odeo said the proposed allocations to public health and PHC fall far below what is required to address the healthcare needs of residents.

According to Odeo, less than Sh200 million has been earmarked for public health and primary healthcare, a move he warned could expose residents to preventable diseases and weaken health promotion interventions at the grassroots level.



“The proposed budget towards public health and primary healthcare (PHC) is below Sh200 million. That is a huge challenge to our people because without investing adequately in health promotion, disease prevention and sanitation services, the health of our communities will be at risk,” Odeo noted.