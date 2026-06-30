Busia County signs a 10-month MoU for safety training of 2,000 boda boda operators

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Busia County signs an MoU to train boda boda operators on safety. [ Benard Lusigi, Standard]

In a move to restore road safety among boda boda operators, Busia County Government has agreed to provide comprehensive road safety and rider training to 2,000 boda boda operators.

The initiative, structured via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the County Government, Bumbe National Polytechnic, and the Busia Boda Boda Association, marks a historic shift for the region widely recognised as the birthplace of Kenya’s multi-billion-shilling motorcycle industry.

The move was championed by Busia Governor Paul Nyongesa Otuoma. The project aims to transform the sector into a structured, economically empowered ecosystem while drastically reducing the rising curve of road traffic fatalities.

Busia County signs an MoU to train boda boda operators on safety. [ Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Speaking during the signing ceremony, County Secretary Oscar Juma emphasised that the county would leverage data-driven resource mapping to ensure the programme's success.

"This partnership will combine the county's data and resource mapping with certified technical training to equip riders with defensive driving skills, a deep knowledge of traffic regulations, and formal registration pathways," said Juma.

He added, "We are moving beyond informal crackdowns toward systemic, structural reform.

The 10-month programme is designed to be highly collaborative, cutting across different ministerial lines to ensure that both educational and infrastructure requirements are met simultaneously. Busia County signs an MoU to train boda boda operators on safety. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

According to Mrs Beatrice Nakholi, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Education and Industrial Skills Development, the curriculum will be strictly monitored for quality assurance.

"The programme will be implemented through close collaboration between the Departments of Education and Vocational Training and Public Works and Transport. This inter-departmental synergy ensures that our training matches the highest national transport and compliance standards," said Nakholi.

Bumbe National Polytechnic, chosen as the official training and certification partner, will handle the technical execution.

The institution's Chief Principal, Margaret Makaka, praised the leadership of the Boda Boda Association for stepping forward voluntarily.

"I commend the Boda Boda Association for embracing professionalism and safety. Safer roads will ultimately reduce the immense social, financial, and medical burden that road accidents impose on families across this county," said Makaka.

To ensure the program remains sustainable and does not fizzle out after the initial cohort, the county has institutionalised the project's oversight mechanisms.

Mrs Patricia Okello, the Chief Officer for Strategic Partnerships, revealed that a rigid execution plan is already in motion.

"The 10-month programme is supported by a comprehensive implementation framework. This framework explicitly outlines clear institutional responsibilities, robust project oversight, and sustained community engagement strategy," said Okello.