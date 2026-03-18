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Sh100 million kick: Rider sues governor Otuoma over alleged hit on groin

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 18, 2026
A screen grab of a video where Governor Paul Otuoma was captured kicking a man during a seed distribution exercise.

An alleged Busia Governor Paul Otuoma’s kick could be the most expensive run-in in the country if a case filed by the alleged victim, a boda boda rider, is allowed by the High Court.

Yusuf Suleiman Hamisi, 31, is seeking Sh100 million as compensation for allegedly being hit by the governor on his groin during a maize donation exercise on March 6, 2026.

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Sh100 Million Kick Busia Governor Paul Otuoma Paul Otuoma Kick Paul Otuoma Court Hurdles
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