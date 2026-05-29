Kakamega shut down as youths protest slain student during fuel protests

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Business shutdown in Kakamega as protesters demand justice for Sigalagala Polytechnic student Derrick Machanja, killed in fuel protests. [Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi, Standard]

Business activities and transport operations along the Kakamega-Kisumu highway in Kakamega Town came to a standstill on Friday as hundreds of angry youths and students from Sigalagala National Polytechnic took to the streets to protest the death of 22-year-old engineering student Derrick Machanja during anti-fuel price protests.

The protesters occupied major streets in the town, forcing traders to close their businesses amid fears of unrest.

The demonstrations followed the controversial removal of Machanja's body from the Kakamega County Funeral Parlour at around 2 a.m. under heavy police security.

According to family members and residents, police officers allegedly escorted the body from the mortuary during the night, despite earlier plans for the body to be released during the day.

The move angered students and local youths, who mobilised and proceeded to Machanja's rural home before returning his body to Kakamega Town on motorcycles in a dramatic procession that attracted large crowds.

Tension remained high as protesters demanded justice for the slain student and questioned the circumstances surrounding the nocturnal removal of the body.

The youths got police officers flat-footed and gained entrance to the Central Business District on boda boda, tuk-tuk, and on foot.

Machanja, an engineering student at Sigalagala National Polytechnic, was fatally shot in the head during anti-fuel price demonstrations in Maraba on the outskirts of Kakamega Town. Witnesses said he collapsed after being struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the protests intensified, police officers were deployed across the town to maintain order and prevent the destruction of property.

Several roads were temporarily blocked as demonstrators marched through the central business district carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding accountability.

By midday, most businesses had remained closed while transport services were disrupted in parts of the town.