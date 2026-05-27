Western Kenya leaders intensify push for DP slot in Ruto's 2027 re-election plan

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, January 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Western Kenya leaders have intensified calls for the region to be considered for the Deputy President position in President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election strategy, escalating political realignments within the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of the next General Election.

The push by Western Kenya leaders is expected to complicate the succession matrix and coalition calculations within Kenya Kwanza Alliance, where different regional blocs are already positioning themselves and seeking a considerable stake ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mount Kenya leaders have traditionally viewed the Deputy President position, currently held by Kithure Kindiki, as central to retaining political influence within government, while leaders from the Coast and other regions have also intensified calls for greater representation in future power-sharing arrangements.

The Western region currently has Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula holding the senior-most positions in government, while previously the region produced three Vice Presidents: Mudavadi, the late Kijana Wamalwa and Moody Awori.

The renewed push for the Deputy President position emerged during a high-level consultative meeting in Naivasha attended by Wetang’ula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, Governors Fernandes Barasa, Kenneth Lusaka and Wilberforce Otichillo.

The meeting was also attended by 28 Members of Parliament drawn from the Western Kenya Parliamentary Caucus, who argued that, owing to the region’s large voting bloc and growing support for President William Ruto’s administration, it deserves a greater share of national leadership, including the country’s second-highest office.

Among those present were MPs John Waluke (Sirisia), John Makali (Kanduyi), Martin Pepela (Webuye East), Didymus Barasa (Kimilili), Daniel Wanyama (Webuye West), Fred Kapondi (Mount Elgon), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma Woman Representative) and Oku Kaunya (Teso North).

Also present were Mary Emase (Teso South), Geoffrey Mulanya (Nambale), Geoffrey Odanga (Matayos), Raphael Wanjala (Budalang’i), Joseph Maero (Butula), Nabii Nabwera (Lugari), Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Beatrice Elachi.

Others present included Christopher Aseka (Khwisero), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega Woman Representative), Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga Woman Representative) and Kakai Bisau (Kiminini).

Nabwera, who read a joint statement on behalf of the caucus, said the region was now seeking recognition commensurate with its political and economic contribution to the country. He said they would not accept anything less than what they deserve, arguing that the region has consistently supported successive governments but historically remained underrepresented in top leadership positions.

“The Western region is the second-largest voting bloc. That is why we are demanding the running mate position from President Ruto in the 2027 General Election because we have the required numbers, leadership capacity and political goodwill to occupy that office. We are asking for that as a condition for supporting Ruto,” said Nabwera.

The Lugari MP said they were not begging for favours, adding that Western Kenya has stood with successive administrations and contributed immensely to national development since independence, and that the time had come for the region to be fully recognised at the highest levels of leadership.

Governor Lusaka said the region’s leaders were united in pushing for a stronger stake in national governance, noting that Western Kenya could no longer be treated as a peripheral player in national politics, as had happened in the past, mostly due to disunity among leaders.

“Western Kenya is one of the most populous regions in the country, and its people deserve representation at the apex of government. We have qualified leaders, we have numbers, and we have demonstrated political maturity. That is why we are demanding a senior-most role,” said Lusaka.

The Bungoma Governor clarified that the push was not about division or confrontation with other regions, but about equity, inclusion and ensuring every part of Kenya feels represented in government. He said it was now the turn of the Western region to have a seat at the national table.

Wangwe said the region’s bargaining power would depend on political unity among leaders and residents ahead of the 2027 polls, stating that disagreements in the past had cost the community an opportunity to have its sons and daughters occupy crucial roles in government.

“I would like to encourage my colleagues that if we remain united, nobody can ignore Western Kenya in the national political conversation. We must speak with one voice because unity is what gives us strength at the negotiating table, and this is a good start towards that goal,” said Wangwe.

The Navakholo MP said the region had increasingly rallied behind President Ruto’s administration and deserved reciprocal political goodwill, adding that their support should translate into meaningful representation and accelerated development.

Elachi called on leaders from the region to rise above political rivalry and focus on securing a stronger national position for future generations, saying the conversation was bigger than individual leaders or political parties.

“When communities feel included in government, it strengthens national unity and deepens confidence in democratic governance. That is why we are out to ensure that our region gets its fair share in the government of Kenya,” said Elachi.

Waluke reaffirmed their support for President Ruto’s re-election bid, citing ongoing development projects and increased government engagement in the region, adding that residents’ interests would be best served under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We believe continuity in leadership is important in sustaining development programmes and unlocking the economic potential of Western Kenya. I urge leaders in the region to set aside political differences and work together to consolidate our influence in national affairs,” said Waluke.

The leaders also called on the government to fast-track completion of ongoing projects in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, water and education across the region, saying delivery of development promises remained central to their engagement with the national government.

Political analyst Dismus Mokua said it was not unusual for politicians, political actors and political parties to place demands on the table ahead of the 2027 General Election, adding that President Ruto’s political camp was already facing mounting pressure from competing interests.

Mokua said President Ruto, who has demonstrated an ability to craft a winning electoral strategy, would need to conduct scenario and sensitivity analyses to accommodate the diverse demands emerging within the coalition.

“Like King Solomon, President Ruto will need to manage diverse expectations. Failure to engage in strategic expectations management may make him a one-term president by denying him the 50 per cent plus one threshold. That is why President Ruto must build a broad political tent to accommodate politicians, political actors and political parties’ interests,” said Mokua.

He said that, with the help of multidisciplinary political professionals, President Ruto must keep key politicians, political actors and parties aligned to his 2027 presidential ambitions and make it politically beneficial to support his candidature.

Mokua added that Ruto must position his candidature as the only viable proposition for Western Kenya by highlighting promises fulfilled and defining a political path for the region’s State House ambitions.

“Western Kenya is an indispensable factor in attaining the 50 per cent plus one threshold. This partly explains the political earthquake ahead of the 2022 General Election. This singular move by Musalia Mudavadi created the environment President Ruto needed to craft a winning electoral strategy,” said Mokua.