"My Joy ended the day he vanished": Families living through endless nightmare of missing children

(L) Eight-year-old Bernadette Keziah Matuki, Five-year-old Travis Wanjohi Nderitu and Seven-year-old Tamara Blessing Kabura, whose deaths left families and communities in mourning. [Courtesy]

Inside a dimly lit single room in Nairobi’s Huruma slum, silence hangs heavily as the laughter that once filled Glady Mwanza's rented house disappeared together with night-year-old Moses Onyango.

Nowadays, she lives with memories, prayers, unanswered questions, and hope that her grandson may, someday, just someday, emerge alive.