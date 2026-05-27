Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered Parliament to disclose how much it spends on the annual National Prayer Breakfast.
Justice Gregory Mutai said it was against the right to information for the House to deny the taxpayers details on how their money was spent.
Follow The Standard on
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902