Disclose how much you spend on prayer breakfast, court orders Parliament

President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi lead the 22nd National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. May 28th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered Parliament to disclose how much it spends on the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

Justice Gregory Mutai said it was against the right to information for the House to deny the taxpayers details on how their money was spent.