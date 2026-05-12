Western leaders face political hurdles in bid to mobilise support for Ruto

Efforts by pro-broad-based government leaders in western Kenya to rally support for President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid are facing headwinds amid political realignments, ODM wrangles, and dissatisfaction among residents over unfulfilled government promises.
The political landscape in Western and Nyanza regions appears to be shifting, threatening attempts by President Ruto’s allies to consolidate support in perceived opposition strongholds.
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