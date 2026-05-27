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Ghana starts repatriation from South Africa over migrant crackdown

By David Njaaga | May. 27, 2026
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Ghanaian authorities visit communities and cities to meet their citizens and assess how harassment and attacks in South Africa had affected them. [BBC]

Ghana has begun plans to repatriate more than 200 citizens from South Africa after migrants reported harassment, intimidation and forced business closures during anti-immigration protests.

The move follows weeks of demonstrations in parts of South Africa where protesters accused undocumented foreigners of crime and job theft.

Protests spread across Mthatha, Durban, Pretoria, Estcourt and Johannesburg, with some local groups demanding foreigners leave the country.

Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa said many citizens now fear for their safety and have requested voluntary evacuation back to Ghana.

Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa Benjamin Quashie accused local authorities in Estcourt of unlawfully targeting foreign business owners.

“The mayor for Estcourt seized keys of foreign business owners and handed them to locals,” said Quashie.

According to Quashie, foreign shop owners received 21 days to leave the area while locals were encouraged to take over their businesses.

“We think what the mayor is doing is illegal. He collected keys from people operating mechanic shops and other businesses even though locals admitted they cannot run some of these businesses,” explained Quashie.

He noted that diplomats from Nigeria and Angola also received complaints from their citizens in Estcourt.

“We have close to 25 Ghanaians affected in this area where businesses were shut. We will challenge the mayor through the law because he cannot do what he is doing,” said Quashie.

He added that African diplomats had forwarded statements from affected migrants to a legal team preparing court action.

The protests have drawn criticism from the United Nations and several African governments, which described the incidents as xenophobic attacks carried out under anti-migration campaigns.

However, authorities in South Africa denied claims of xenophobia.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said it had warned South African authorities that continued attacks on foreign nationals could trigger anger against South Africans living in other African countries.

Quashie said Ghana would fund the repatriation programme after more than 200 citizens registered for evacuation by Monday, May 11.

“Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa instructed us to gather names of Ghanaians who want to return home and begin processing them immediately,” said Quashie.

He said citizens without passports would receive emergency travel certificates at government expense.

“We do not want to leave any Ghanaian at the mercy of South Africans,” observed Quashie.

Figures from Ghanaian authorities show about 20,000 Ghanaians live in South Africa, working in business, education, mining and healthcare.

However, some migrants now say they no longer feel safe staying in the country.

Quashie said Ghana was also exploring job placement and reintegration support for returning citizens.

“Some business people in Ghana have contacted the Foreign Ministry and want to support returning citizens with jobs,” he added.

Authorities said no timeline had been set for the evacuations, but flights would be arranged once processing is complete. 

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