Ingotse Boys School closed indefinitely over fire incident

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A library that was razed at Ingotse Boys High School in Navakholo, Kakamega County, on May 20, 2026. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Ingotse Boys High School in Navakholo, Kakamega County, has been closed indefinitely after fire razed the library and some buildings on Wednesday night.

Kakamega County Director of Education Stephen Abere said students have been sent home to allow investigations into the cause of the fire.

"It is true that the school library caught fire and the cause of the fire is not yet known, but investigations have commenced. The students were sent home until the situation is contained and their safety is guaranteed," said Abere.

Navakholo Sub-County OCPD Mohammed Abdi Hassan said that investigations have commenced to establish the cause of the fire that destroyed the library, guidance and counseling offices, and other sections of the institution.

Speaking after visiting the school, Hassan said police officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) want to establish whether the incident was deliberate.

“We are carrying out thorough investigations to determine what exactly happened and identify those responsible,” Hassan said.

The OCPD revealed that detectives are already recording statements from teachers, non-teaching staff, students, and watchmen.

“The watchman, teachers and students are among the key witnesses expected to help investigators establish how the fire started and spread to other buildings,” he said.

Despite the assurance from authorities that the situation was under control, there was confusion after reports emerged that the school had been closed and all 520 students sent home.

Sources familiar with the developments alleged that students were ordered to vacate the institution as education officials and security officers held a consultative meeting over the incident.

Earlier, there were conflicting reports about the status of a school in Navakholo Sub-County following a fire incident in which students allegedly torched several buildings, sparking panic among students and residents.

The County Director of Education had dismissed the reports, insisting that the school had not been officially closed and that learning would continue uninterrupted despite the destruction caused by the fire.

“The school is not closed,” the education official stated, adding that measures had already been put in place to ensure learners safety as alternative arrangements are made for the affected departments.

The fire incident has caused panic among students and residents, with leaders urging calm as investigations proceed.

The authorities appealed to students to embrace peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms instead of engaging in violence and destruction of property.

No injuries were reported during the incident, although property of unknown value was destroyed.