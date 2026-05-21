Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ingotse Boys School closed indefinitely over fire incident

By Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi | May. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A library that was razed at Ingotse Boys High School in Navakholo, Kakamega County, on May 20, 2026. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Ingotse Boys High School in Navakholo, Kakamega County, has been closed indefinitely after fire razed the library and some buildings on Wednesday night.

Kakamega County Director of Education Stephen Abere said students have been sent home to allow investigations into the cause of the fire.

"It is true that the school library caught fire and the cause of the fire is not yet known, but investigations have commenced. The students were sent home until the situation is contained and their safety is guaranteed," said Abere.

Navakholo Sub-County OCPD Mohammed Abdi Hassan said that investigations have commenced to establish the cause of the fire that destroyed the library, guidance and counseling offices, and other sections of the institution.

Speaking after visiting the school, Hassan said police officers and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) want to establish whether the incident was deliberate.

“We are carrying out thorough investigations to determine what exactly happened and identify those responsible,” Hassan said.

The OCPD revealed that detectives are already recording statements from teachers, non-teaching staff, students, and watchmen.

“The watchman, teachers and students are among the key witnesses expected to help investigators establish how the fire started and spread to other buildings,” he said.

Despite the assurance from authorities that the situation was under control, there was confusion after reports emerged that the school had been closed and all 520 students sent home.

Sources familiar with the developments alleged that students were ordered to vacate the institution as education officials and security officers held a consultative meeting over the incident.

Earlier, there were conflicting reports about the status of a school in Navakholo Sub-County following a fire incident in which students allegedly torched several buildings, sparking panic among students and residents.

The County Director of Education had dismissed the reports, insisting that the school had not been officially closed and that learning would continue uninterrupted despite the destruction caused by the fire.

“The school is not closed,” the education official stated, adding that measures had already been put in place to ensure learners safety as alternative arrangements are made for the affected departments.

The fire incident has caused panic among students and residents, with leaders urging calm as investigations proceed.

The authorities appealed to students to embrace peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms instead of engaging in violence and destruction of property.

No injuries were reported during the incident, although property of unknown value was destroyed. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Ingotse Boys High School Director of Education Stephen Abere School Fire Directorate of Criminal Investigations
.

Latest Stories

Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki
16 mins ago
Judge dismisses 'kidney seller' Sh1.5m case against Mediheal
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
16 mins ago
Police: Taximan was last contact before Rachael Wandeto's attack
Nairobi
By Lilian Chepkoech
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

House Speakers in a spot for being mute over raging fuel crisis
By Ndung'u Gachane 16 mins ago
House Speakers in a spot for being mute over raging fuel crisis
Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 16 mins ago
Schools unrest, fuel price hike add burden on battling parents
Police: Taximan was last contact before Rachael Wandeto's attack
By Lilian Chepkoech 16 mins ago
Police: Taximan was last contact before Rachael Wandeto's attack
Fuel crisis put on back burner as Ruto campaign takes centre stage
By Standard Reporter 16 mins ago
Fuel crisis put on back burner as Ruto campaign takes centre stage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved