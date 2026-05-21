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Delayed response? DP Kindiki addresses fuel price storm at last

By Erastus Mulwa | May. 21, 2026
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at Mwala constituency in Machakos County on May 20, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

After a week-long national crisis occasioned by the sharp increase of fuel prices, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has finally emerged to address the matter, albeit too late.

 Many Kenyans expected the country’s second-in command to demonstrate leadership in addressing the citizens’ concerns of the heavy economic burden triggered by the high cost of fuel while President William Ruto was away, but that came rather too late with no practical relief at hand.

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