Dr Aggrey School closed over mysterious dormitory fire

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Dr Aggrey National School has been closed indefinitely, and about 2,000 students sent home to pave way for investigations following the Wednesday fire incident that destroyed a dormitory.

The closure comes as education stakeholders raised serious concerns about frequent fire outbreaks at the institution located in Wundanyi town with the latest one being the fourth incident which baffled the county security committee.

On the other hand, parents called for independent investigations, complaining that last year’s fire investigations had not been made public.

“We have been bearing the brunt of fire incidents and we need an independent investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which will help to find a lasting solution to the perennial problem that has been badly affecting performance in national examinations,” Victor John, a parent at the school, told The Standard.

At the same time, parents noted that the introduction of corporal punishment, harsh and brutal teachers coupled with frequent chasing away of students for lack of school fees has compounded the problem in the once performing school.

“Why is the school administration sending students home for lack of a white handkerchief, spoons, and plates, among other small items?” posed a parent.

The new principal, William Mwandigha and senior education officials in the region remain mum over the issue when contacted for comment.

The institution that was recently elevated to the National status has been in the bad news over frequent fire outbreaks.

The latest incident occurred despite the heavy presence of security personnel who were deployed on Tuesday evening. The police thwarted an attempt by students to set the school on fire.

Taita Assistant County Commissioner Jackson Ng’etich said a multi- agency team of security and education officials held a crisis meeting to deliberate on the issue, where it was agreed that the school is closed for security reasons.

“Tension has been rising high and a total of 180 students have no accommodation as their belongings were reduced to ashes and closing the school was the only option to give investigators time to investigate the fire,” said Mr Ng’etich.

Senior Kenya Power and Lighting (KPLC) officials in the area said there was no electricity fault during the fire outbreak.

“Our investigations have revealed that there was no fault at the main meter box. The power house did not have any defect and the main switch supply was okay,” said a KPLC official who carried out investigations.

Last term, students were forced to go for an early midterm following the posting of the new principal at the school. “The students and teachers did not want the new Principal, claiming that he was politically transferred to the school by a senior politician,” claimed a parent.

The students and teachers claimed that the Principal was coming from an extra-county school, which had not been performing well in national examinations.

The incident happened barely a day after one of the school teachers slapped some students he found at a barber shop in Wundanyi town. According to an eyewitness, the teacher, who appeared drunk and disorderly, beat up students, accusing them of being late in town instead of going to school.