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Form Three student in critical condition after being stabbed in love triangle

By Kiprono Kurgat | May. 21, 2026
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A 17-year-old Form Three student at Chemalal Mixed Day and Boarding Secondary School, Bomet County, is fighting for her life at AIC Litein Mission Hospital after being stabbed by her classmate in a suspected love triangle on Thursday.

Area Police Commander Mohammed Godana said the suspect, a 23-year-old day scholar, confronted the victim and allegedly stabbed her in the chest and left arm during a Christian Union session.                              

"The suspect is over age and is believed to have been having an affair with the victim secretly and was armed with a knife when he attacked the victim during CU session but was unlucky as members of the public who heard the screams from the school rushed to the scene and subjected the suspect to mob justice but was later rescued by Good Samaritans who handed him over to police," Godana told the Standard.                              

He said the suspect will be arraigned in court once the investigation is complete.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

Police recovered a blood-stained weapon used in the attack at the scene.

Recently, a Nyumba Kumi member, Matayo Mmbwaga Kingiri was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the manslaughter of his estranged wife, whom he brutally assaulted, inflicting severe injuries on her genitals over allegations of infidelity.

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