Autopsy shows 12-year-old girl was defiled, strangled to death

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Mercy Nyambura who was found murdered in a maize plantation in Lare, Njoro, Nakuru County. [File, Standard]

A 12-year-old girl found dumped in a maize plantation in Lare, Njoro, Nakuru County, was defiled and strangled to death an autopsy has revealed.

According to the post-mortem conducted by Dr Wangari Wambugu, a pathologist at Egerton University Mortuary, Mercy Nyambura had multiple injuries to her neck.

"External examination of the body shows that the girl suffered multiple bruises to the neck and she had sexual injuries," said Dr Wangari.

The pathologist revealed that the Grade Six learner at Sinendet Primary School died of manual strangulation which not only affected her lung fluid but also caused trauma to the body.

"There was no perforation in the eye but there was internal bleeding as a result of the strangulation," she said.

She said that the assailant bit Nyambura's right arm.

The pathologist collected samples from the girl's body for DNA and toxicology.

The report came as the family of the deceased called for justice.

Godfrey Maina, an uncle to Nyambura, called for prosecution of the suspect.

"He should be punished and be held responsible for his crime. We are glad that the suspect was arrested and we hope that justice will be served," said Maina.

He said that Nyambura's death was shocking because it happened three days after the family buried her grandfather in Nyeri.

Maina said the family had suffered physically, emotionally and financially and called for support from well-wishers.

He described Nyambura as a calm and polite person who had good relationship with her four siblings.

Njoro Sub County Police Commander Stanley Koech said that they had arrested a suspect who is aged 16.

He revealed that they recorded a confession from the teenager who alleged that witchcraft in the family made him commit the offence.

"He said he had a dream and one of the family members compelled him to commit the offence. However, we are conducting investigations to establish the motive, said Koech.

Koech noted that Nyambura was killed on May 18, between 3pm and 6pm in Lare,Njoro.

He said the assailant dragged the minor to the maize plantation, where he defiled her before strangling her to death.

"The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned in court on Friday," said Koech.