Jackson Kihara accuses Rigathi Gachagua of plot to seize family estate

A son of the late Nderitu Gachagua has accused his uncle, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of allegedly framing him in a robbery with violence case in a bid to take over a multi-million-shilling family estate.
Jackson Kihara, who is serving a 20-year jail term for robbery with violence, made the allegations before High Court Judge Alexander Muteti while seeking a review of his sentence.
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