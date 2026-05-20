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One person shot dead by police as youths raid police station

By Mary Imenza | May. 20, 2026
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Tension gripped Busia after a youth was shot dead during protests outside a police station. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Tension gripped Busia town on Tuesday after a youth was shot dead during protests at Busia Police Station following the arrest of a local youth leader accused of malicious property damage.

The deceased was identified as Fred Odhiambo from Marachi, who was reportedly shot by police during the confrontation between officers and a group of protesting youths.

According to a police incident report, officers arrested Edwin Wepukhulu, alias “Chikuzee”, at around 11 am for allegedly vandalising a police vehicle near the roadblock area in Busia town. Police claimed the suspect led an attack on officers on patrol and smashed the windscreen of the police vehicle.

After his arrest, Wepukhulu, who is said to be a youth president, allegedly contacted a group of youths commonly referred to as “Jobless,” who later stormed the police station demanding his release.

Police said the group attempted to raid the station before officers repulsed them, leading to violent confrontations.

During the chaos, Fred Odhiambo was shot and later succumbed to his injuries. Police suspect some members of the group escaped with gunshot wounds, although the number of casualties and injuries has not been confirmed.

Following the incident, Wepukhulu was transferred to Kakamega Central Police Station as security was intensified in Busia town.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing and more details will be released later.

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Busia County Busia Police Shooting Busia Protests Fred Odhiambo
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