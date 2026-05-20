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Homa Bay leaders attack Orengo over sex remark against Governor Wanga

By James Omoro | May. 20, 2026
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Senator James Orengo during a consultative meeting with Gem voters. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Women leaders allied to the ODM party in Homa Bay County want Siaya Governor James Orengo to stop sexualising politics against the female gender.

The angry women came to the defence of Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga following demeaning remarks directed at her by Orengo.

Recently, the Siaya governor, who was accompanied by Kasipul politician Newton Ogada, stormed Oyugis Town after visiting various trading centers in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency and attacked Wanga.

Orengo’s remarks, laced with sexual expletives, have irked her supporters, who are now demanding an apology from the veteran politician.

Led by nominated MCA Florence Ouma, the women cautioned politicians against using sex to belittle them.

According to Florence, sexual matters should be preserved for bedroom conversations rather than public forums.

“There is no way Orengo can come and taint the reputation of our leader in public using sex. This is very shameful, and we are disappointed with him,” Florence said, maintaining that sex should be treated as a sacred act.

Her point is that nobody should take advantage of discussing someone’s sexual conduct in public because almost everybody practices it.

Florence emphasised that all human beings are products of sex; nobody should take advantage of the act to lower other people’s reputations in public.

“Sex is a sacred act that God gave us, and almost everyone engages in it.  In fact, we are all products of sex. Therefore, it is wrong to gauge a woman’s leadership qualities based on sex,” said Florence.

She demanded an apology from Orengo. “On behalf of Wanga, we need Orengo’s apology because what he did in our county is wrong and shameful.”

Baby Owengo, the chairperson of ODM in Homa Bay Town Constituency, told Orengo to respect his fellow leaders.

“We want Orengo to concentrate on serving the people of Siaya. He should stop coming to Homa Bay to insult our leaders,” Owenga said.

Homa Bay County Assembly Deputy Majority  Leader Monoflorita Ondiek said Orengo’s remarks had cost him respect in the county.

“Orengo is a leader we have respected for many years as a senior counsel in this region. But his remarks have made him lose the respect we have had for him,” said Ondiek.

Pamela Odira, chairperson of ODM Women League in the county, told Orengo to respect women.

“We are perplexed that Orengo came to Homa Bay to fight a woman, yet this county is full of men. Why couldn’t he wage war with his fellow men?” Odira said.

Caroline Owidhi, the chairperson of ODM in Rangwe Constituency, reiterated that women in leadership must be respected.

She argued that respecting female political leaders will give women the courage to go for elective seats.

“Women are the minority in elective seats, hence they need to be encouraged to vie.  But insulting a woman who has struggled to be in leadership erodes gains made towards achieving gender parity in elective seats,” Owidhi said.

The fallout between Wanga, the ODM’s national chairperson, and Orengo began after ODM split into Linda Ground and Linda Mwananchi factions. Orengo is in the Linda Mwanachi outfit, while Wanga is in the Linda Ground outfit.

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Related Topics

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga Siaya Governor James Orengo Homa Bay Politics MCA Florence Ouma
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