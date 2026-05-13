Khamala pushes for Oparanya to get a senior ODM role amid party wrangles

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Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya. [File, Standard]

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala has called for Co-operatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya to be given a central role in ODM leadership, saying it would demonstrate respect and appreciation for the support the party enjoys from the Luhya community.

Khamala said Oparanya remains one of ODM’s most experienced leaders and a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, making him well-suited to help unify the party at a time of growing internal divisions.

The lawmaker spoke as ODM continues to grapple with wrangles that have seen two parallel factions emerge within the party.

One faction is associated with party leader Oburu Oginga, while another is linked to embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

According to Khamala, the Luhya community risks losing meaningful representation within ODM’s top leadership if Sifuna is pushed out of the party structure.

He noted that Geoffrey Osotsi has already been removed from his position as deputy party leader, leaving Western Kenya with diminishing influence in the outfit.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala addresses the media. [Courtesy, Standard]

Leaders from Kakamega County, he said, believe the region deserves a senior leadership slot in ODM because of the numbers and support it contributes to the party.

“This is our irreducible minimum as the people of Kakamega because we have the numbers. If ODM cannot listen to us, we are thinking,” said Khamala.

The MP described the political relationship between Raila and Oparanya as exceptionally close, claiming the former Prime Minister even had a special bedroom reserved for him at Oparanya’s Emabole home.

However, questions remain over the exact role Oparanya could occupy within ODM since Cabinet Secretaries are constitutionally barred from holding political party positions.

Khamala warned that continued infighting within ODM could weaken the party ahead of the 2027 General Election and indirectly strengthen President William Ruto politically.

He argued that divisions within the Orange Party risk leaving Oburu with a weakened structure while Sifuna and Osotsi gain influence outside the party.

The legislator further cautioned that ODM could lose political momentum if it fails to manage internal disagreements, saying rival factions could easily be courted by other political formations.

At the same time, Khamala maintained that Western Kenya leaders have no problem with ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga or Oburu, but insisted the region deserves stronger representation at the top leadership level to reflect ODM’s national outlook.

He proposed that key leadership positions, including party leader and chairperson, should be shared between leaders from Nyanza and Western.

Khamala also urged the Linda Wananchi faction associated with Sifuna to embrace dialogue and political negotiation, saying they should emulate Raila’s approach of engaging opponents even during periods of political tension.

“Raila would fight with those in government but was ready to engage his fiercest opponents when necessary. Politics is not enmity,” he said.

He added that Sifuna should use his growing political influence wisely and avoid pushing the Luhya community towards the Mt Kenya political bloc.

“He should use the power of negotiation wisely, but not drive Luhyas to Mt Kenya. That is not acceptable,” Khamala said.

The MP further accused political actors of sidelining Western Kenya in national negotiations despite the region’s consistent political support, saying the community is often “used and dumped” after elections.

Khamala also raised concern over stalled development projects in Kakamega County, claiming several contractors had abandoned sites.

“These are the deliverables. We should be showing our people ongoing projects when asking them for political support. I agree with Oparanya that it becomes difficult to campaign when there is nothing to show,” he said.